  • Jobs on Maps

    Looking for a job as a pilot, flight attendant, aircraft mechanic, or airline dispatcher? Purchasing aircraft?

    We display currently hiring airlines/ aviation companies in easy to read maps
    For maps, click top navigation bar above for current airline and aviation openings.

  • Custom Database

    Our custom aviation database display changes in hiring/furloughs, aircraft purchases/parkings in easy to understand graphs. Detailed statistics for owners/operators of specific aircraft.

    Spot trends that no other aviation site offers, this is usefull if you are Job Hunting.

  • Database Search

    V1Rotate custom aviation database provides advanced search/sorting tools. Preview options allow to see what aircraft models/manufactures company operates. Sorting functions allows you to prioritize your search results. Advanced ajax search capability helps you to find right results.

    Address/phone/emails are listed for each aviation/airline.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3

v1rotate

Airline pilot, Flight Attendant, Aircraft Mechanic, Airline Dispatcher jobs.

Looking for a job as a pilot, flight attendant, aircraft mechanic, or airline dispatcher?

If you want to see currently hiring companies check these links:
Pilot JobsFlight Attendant JobsDispatch JobsMechanics Jobs

Purchasing aircraft? We display every airline and aviation company in easy to navigate maps.You choose what you want displayed.

Searchable Database

 

We have developed fully searchable aviation database for more detail and customization. Once you have located the company you want details on, we then display this data with changes in hiring/displacements and aircraft purchases/parkings in easy to understand graphs. You also could search to get detailed statistics for owners/operators of specific aircrafts, incase you are planning to purchase aircraft. Our database allows you to spot trends that no other aviation site offers, this is useful if you are Job Hunting.

Updated hiring data and aircraft stats

We have tracked all U.S. airline/aircraft operators since 2001. Currently we have approximately 6000 companies listed. Data includes up to date address and contact info, current number of aircrafts, number of pilots, flight attendants, dispatchers and mechanics. We update this airline hiring data continuously so our database always has the latest hiring and aircraft statistics.